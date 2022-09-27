ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

PSP: Man found with meth, weapon during traffic stop

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County.

PSP stated the driver, later identified as, Jason Gregory, 43, of Kingsley, was found to have a suspended license while driving in an unregistered, uninsured, and uninspected car with a fake license plate.

Drug detectives were alerted to the car and a search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a prohibited weapon.

Police say charges have been filed against Gregory.

Joe The car guy
4d ago

there's no way that guy had any drugs on him he looks like a upstanding citizen

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBRE

71.5 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County say they have seized over just 70 pounds of marijuana from a car after conducting a traffic stop. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, September 24, troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations in Tobyhanna Township. Investigators say during the stop, there were […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of punching park ranger facing additional charge

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man accused of punching a park ranger in June now faces an additional charge. According to the police report, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on John Brotzman, 57, from Freeland, for allegedly running a stop sign on June 25. Officers say Brotzman then did a U-Turn […]
FREELAND, PA
WBRE

Inmate charged with sending threats to kill cop, babies

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged an inmate at SCI-Dallas after they say he sent multiple threatening letters to the Lehigh Valley. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Timothy Koebert, 65, an inmate at State Correctional Institute in Dallas, was charged after writing a series of letters to the Allentown District […]
DALLAS, PA
Daily Voice

PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report

A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
WBRE

Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
SCRANTON, PA
