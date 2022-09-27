PSP: Man found with meth, weapon during traffic stop
CARBONDALE CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say a traffic stop found him in possession of meth and a weapon.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:11 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on South Main Street in Carbondale City, Lackawanna County.
PSP stated the driver, later identified as, Jason Gregory, 43, of Kingsley, was found to have a suspended license while driving in an unregistered, uninsured, and uninspected car with a fake license plate.
Drug detectives were alerted to the car and a search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a prohibited weapon.
Police say charges have been filed against Gregory.
