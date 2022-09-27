Read full article on original website
Four finalists selected for VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position
Sept. 19 through Sept. 28, the four finalists selected for the Vice President position at the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) visited campus for two days of engagement. The visits included public presentations where the campus community participated both in person and virtually, with opportunities to ask questions...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne
Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Edward Acton – Failure to...
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county
Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
‘We have a sincere shot to take it all the way’
LARAMIE -- Raise your hand if you thought Wyoming would be leading the Mountain Division after five games. Break your right arm patting yourself on the back if you had the UNLV Rebels atop the West side of the bracket. You deserve it -- or you're a liar. Either way,...
Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
Cheyenne Police Provide Update Regarding Threats Made to South High School
Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the incident at South High School earlier this week, the Cheyenne Police Department’s initial report contained preliminary information. We are now able to offer a more detailed update: On September 27 at approximately 10:00 a.m. a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified by dispatch of a 9-1-1 call threatening gun violence at South High School located at 1213 West Allison Road.
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
Wyoming Schools With the Most Football State Championships [LIST]
Wyoming High School football has reached the midpoint of the 2022 season. Teams begin the stretch run towards the playoffs, which means that chasing the dream of a state championship is ramping up. The state football championship games will be at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
