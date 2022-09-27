ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Branding Iron Online

Four finalists selected for VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position

Sept. 19 through Sept. 28, the four finalists selected for the Vice President position at the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) visited campus for two days of engagement. The visits included public presentations where the campus community participated both in person and virtually, with opportunities to ask questions...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne

Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Edward Acton – Failure to...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
lyonsrecorder.org

Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county

Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Provide Update Regarding Threats Made to South High School

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the incident at South High School earlier this week, the Cheyenne Police Department’s initial report contained preliminary information. We are now able to offer a more detailed update: On September 27 at approximately 10:00 a.m. a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified by dispatch of a 9-1-1 call threatening gun violence at South High School located at 1213 West Allison Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY

