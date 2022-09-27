Read full article on original website
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
BYU vs. Utah State odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Jaren Hall lead the Cougars to another win?
Week 5 in college football will begin on Thursday. The BYU Cougars will welcome Utah State Aggies to Provo, Utah, for an early Thursday night game on ESPN. BYU is currently ranked 19 in the nation. The only loss for the Cougars was against Oregon, on the road, in a game where they lost 41-20. BYU probably won't be able to hang with most top 25 teams in college football. However, on Thursday, they'll take on a Utah State team that has lost three straight games. The Aggies' only win was against a depleted UConn team looking to rebuild the program this year. Here's a look at the odds for Thursday's Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars game. We'll also provide a pick for the game below.
How to Watch or Stream No. 19 BYU vs Utah State
The 19th ranked BYU Cougars host in-state rivals Utah State
College Football Odds: Utah State vs. BYU prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
Utah State will travel two hours south to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars in a Thursday night college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Utah State-BYU prediction and pick, laid out below. Utah...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City stays tied for first in IEL, downs Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE — Aubrey Stennett had 13 kills and 21 assists as the visiting Lake City Timberwolves remained tied for first in the Inland Empire League with a 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings on Thursday night at Viking Court. Ella Hosfeld added...
