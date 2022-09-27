Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Northeast Ohio woman finds comfort in COVID long haul group therapy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pictures she shares are a window into the world of Samantha Leszkowicz. They show I.V.s and bruised arms, timestamps of E.R. visits, tubes to assist with breathing, and the tired face of a COVID long hauler. "I feel like a shell of who I used...
thelandcle.org
Responding to gap in care, The Centers offers two urgent cares for mental health needs
A woman ran out of her psychiatric medicines. Her psychiatrist wouldn’t renew them until re-evaluating her and couldn’t give her an appointment for a month. So she tried something new: Cuyahoga County’s first behavioral health urgent care program. There staffers checked her out, counseled her, and gave her enough meds until that appointment.
Cleveland Jewish News
St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Take a look inside the reimagined MetroHealth main campus
The MetroHealth Glick Center is several weeks away from opening to patients and anchoring the hospital system’s reimagined main campus.
Driveway delivery: Baby girl born in ambulance outside of Medina County home
A baby girl was born in an ambulance outside of a Medina County home on Tuesday morning. In Westfield Township, she decided she was coming into this world on her own terms in a most unusual way.
Princess knows a good human when she meets one: Send us your pet stories
PARMA, Ohio -- This is Princess, who adopted her human using the simple technique of sitting on his foot as he stood in a driveway in Cleveland, then refusing to let go when he picked her up. Four diagnosed infections, five medicines and $900 later, our “free” Princess has joined...
Man dies 1 minute before Cleveland ambulance arrives after delay
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a Cleveland ambulance to a hit and run on the Shoreway.
NE Ohio locals in Florida give glimpse into Hurricane Ian’s devastation
Naquin who lives in Cape Coral, Florida, which was right in the path of Hurricane Ian. She sent video before the power, water and internet went out.
Missing Adult Alert issued for Bay Village man: What authorities are saying
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Bay Village Police Department is asking for the public's help after issuing a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a Cuyahoga County man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities say...
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch
MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
Warrant issued for local man who left dogs in ‘deplorable’ conditions
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving his dogs inside a vacant home without food or water.
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
