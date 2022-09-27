ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch

MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
MARENGO, OH

