Read full article on original website
Related
Camelot Counseling Centers will honor five as it marks a half century of treating substance abuse and saving lives | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Camelot Counseling Centers will stage its 50th Anniversary Recognition Night Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton. The Camelot Family Foundation sponsoring the event was organized in 1987 to raise funds to subsidize programs of Camelot of Staten Island, Inc., which provides a residential facility to treat substance abuse problems in the community of Staten Island that has spiked as of late.
NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?
Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
Staten Island Tech ranks 3rd in listing of top city and state public high schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island public high school is the third best public high school in New York State and New York City, according to a new 2023 ranking. Niche, a website dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, released its list of the best public high schools for 2023. It included nationwide rankings, as well as state and local rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Brighton Kiwanis Club will roast the guy who usually does the roasting – Scott LoBaido. And all for charity.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It should be an interesting, and probably raucous, evening in The Staaten Oct. 17 when the Brighton Kiwanis Club stirs up some controversy of its own when the group hosts a roast of Staten Island’s controversial “patriotic artist” Scott LoBaido. It’s the club’s seventh annual Salute and Roast, from 7 to 11 p.m., and it’s all in the name of raising money for charities the club supports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Annual run for Victoria kicks off Sunday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The second annual 5K run honoring Victoria McDonnell, whose final “heroic act” saved the lives of three people, will kick off Sunday morning at Clove Lakes Park. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a brief ceremony, and then officially kick off...
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
New interactive map shows bird migration journeys through Staten Island, NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Birds from more than two dozen countries fly through Staten Island during migration, according to a new first-of-its-kind digital tracker that maps the flight of hundreds of migratory paths across the United States. The collaborative effort, completed by the National Audubon Society and nine partner...
8-year NY housing waitlist shows developmentally disabled need much more help than they’re getting
This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which began housing the developmentally disabled population in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Remembering the rain at the American Grill | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just when the hurricane season kicked in each year, our chef at American Grill rolled out his favorite fall appetizer — “Pumpkin in a Nest” — bacon-wrapped shrimp tucked into a little sugar pumpkin with a pumpkin-lobster bisque to dip. With Ian in the air, memories of this dish are bittersweet, forever associated with crisp weather — and the torrential downpours that come with the season.
A newspaper – without the ink | From the editor
Let’s talk newspapers today. The original variety. The kind you hold in your hands. You might remember those relics – and I use that term lovingly. Heck, you might even get one every day. Today marks my 50th year in the newspaper business – all with the Staten...
Recalling a special holiday in 1953 (letter to the editor)
“Hoorah for Curtis - Hoorah for Curtis,’' someone in the crowd is yelling . . . Every year, beginning in 1957, I looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving Day football rivalry between Curtis and New Dorp high schools, not so much because I followed football, but it was a fun day to be out with my friends, cheering for the Curtis players and getting to sing along with classmates.
Glory days at Staten Island’s shore hotels: When we were ‘The Riviera of NYC’ | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s shorelines were once referred to as “The Riviera of New York City,” then replete with upscale hotels, motels and the like — all brimming with lively amenities by day and night to suit the tastes of locals and out-of-towners alike.
Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
Community Board meetings this week: City to provide updates on Lighthouse Pointe, Pier 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Building applications, the status of Pier 1 and district financial needs will be the subject of upcoming Staten Island Community Board meetings this week. Community Board 1. Community Board 1 will host a budget public hearing for fiscal year 2024 in the board office on...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0