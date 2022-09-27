ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Camelot Counseling Centers will honor five as it marks a half century of treating substance abuse and saving lives | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Camelot Counseling Centers will stage its 50th Anniversary Recognition Night Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton. The Camelot Family Foundation sponsoring the event was organized in 1987 to raise funds to subsidize programs of Camelot of Staten Island, Inc., which provides a residential facility to treat substance abuse problems in the community of Staten Island that has spiked as of late.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?

Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Tech ranks 3rd in listing of top city and state public high schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island public high school is the third best public high school in New York State and New York City, according to a new 2023 ranking. Niche, a website dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, released its list of the best public high schools for 2023. It included nationwide rankings, as well as state and local rankings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brighton Kiwanis Club will roast the guy who usually does the roasting – Scott LoBaido. And all for charity.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It should be an interesting, and probably raucous, evening in The Staaten Oct. 17 when the Brighton Kiwanis Club stirs up some controversy of its own when the group hosts a roast of Staten Island’s controversial “patriotic artist” Scott LoBaido. It’s the club’s seventh annual Salute and Roast, from 7 to 11 p.m., and it’s all in the name of raising money for charities the club supports.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcc#New York Community Bank#Jcc Thrive Expo#Metro Plus Health#Wagner College
The Staten Island Advance

8-year NY housing waitlist shows developmentally disabled need much more help than they’re getting

This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which began housing the developmentally disabled population in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Remembering the rain at the American Grill | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just when the hurricane season kicked in each year, our chef at American Grill rolled out his favorite fall appetizer — “Pumpkin in a Nest” — bacon-wrapped shrimp tucked into a little sugar pumpkin with a pumpkin-lobster bisque to dip. With Ian in the air, memories of this dish are bittersweet, forever associated with crisp weather — and the torrential downpours that come with the season.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Recalling a special holiday in 1953 (letter to the editor)

“Hoorah for Curtis - Hoorah for Curtis,’' someone in the crowd is yelling . . . Every year, beginning in 1957, I looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving Day football rivalry between Curtis and New Dorp high schools, not so much because I followed football, but it was a fun day to be out with my friends, cheering for the Curtis players and getting to sing along with classmates.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy