Migrant crisis is a result of President Biden ‘declaring’ an open border to the world: Rep. Mike Turner

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO