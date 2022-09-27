Migrant crisis is a result of President Biden ‘declaring’ an open border to the world: Rep. Mike Turner

Read full article on original website
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Matt Gorman slams the White House for defending President Biden's embarrassing and offensive gaffe where he was looking for the late Congresswoman Walorski.
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Karl Rove praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled preventing Hurricane Ian from becoming political amid criticism from Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
White House reporters don’t buy Karine Jean-Pierre’s spin on Biden gaffe asking for deceased congresswoman
Reporters showed their frustration with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she refused to admit President Biden's latest gaffe was a gaffe.
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested that Americans aren't proud of their country during a divisive speech at a political fundraiser for Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, while Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida with strong winds and a massive storm surge. The speech occurred at a private residence in Washington at a...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Dems have been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Biden administration is actually "dark and sinister" and how they're trying to sell a lie to Americans on "The Ingraham Angle."
President Biden shocks Twitter with cringeworthy gaffe about deceased congresswoman
President Biden raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he searched the crowd for a deceased congresswoman during a speech at a White House summit on hunger and nutrition.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
