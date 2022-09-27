Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Street Renamed in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha'
People gathered at San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood Saturday as they renamed a street in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee. Sonora Lane is going to be renamed to to Vicha Ratanapakdee Way. It was unveiled during a ceremony. “People should be able to walk out on the street and we...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian
Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
NBC Bay Area
Three Bay Area Students Raise Awareness to Stop AAPI Hate
Three Bay Area students are sharing a place to start as they embark on their journey with the Stop Asian Hate Project. The three high schoolers from Moreau Catholic School in Hayward were at San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday as they were awarded $5,000 from an organization called Youth Leadership Institute.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Bike Riders Gear Up for 30th Anniversary of Critical Mass
Bike riders will gather in San Francisco Friday for the 30th anniversary Critical Mass ride. The purpose of the event is to call attention to bike rider safety. It began on Sept. 30, 1992 and has taken place every last Friday of the month since then in cities across the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Measure Y: Proposed Oakland Zoo Parcel Tax on November Ballot
More people are finally returning to one of Oakland’s oldest attractions after the pandemic forced the Oakland Zoo to scale back. “We were closed seven months. It costs us $2 million a month to run the zoo. We had to let go of staff and cut back,” said Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dehejia.
NBC Bay Area
Senior Facility Poisoning Deaths Reignite ‘Vague' State Staffing Regulation Concerns
The accidental poisoning deaths of two dementia residents in San Mateo, Calif. are sparking renewed concerns about California’s staffing requirements for assisted-living facilities that care for seniors. For years, senior advocates and industry workers have warned the regulations are vague. And, as the Aug. 27 poisonings of three senior...
NBC Bay Area
Street Closures Up for Debate in San Francisco
A battle over ballot measures is heating up in San Francisco. The issue at hand is whether to restore access to cars on the Great Highway and JFK to pre-pandemic conditions, or to keep in place closures that have become recreation havens to some. On the one hand, Prop J...
NBC Bay Area
Parents, Local Leaders Demand Change After Shooting at Oakland Campus
In the wake of Wednesday's school shooting in Oakland, parents are threatening to pull their students out of school and local leaders are calling on the governor to take action. Since the start of the school year, parents say there have been security concerns on the King Estate campus that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Giants Hire Master Sommelier to Step Up Wine Game at Oracle Park
The San Francisco Giants have added a new star to their line-up, a master sommelier to help the wine game at Oracle Park. Evan Goldstein is the first sommelier ever hired by a pro sports team. “With baseball, we say hot dog and a beer for good reason and we’re...
NBC Bay Area
King Estates Campus Students Return to Pick Up Belongings After Shooting
Students at Oakland’s King Estates Complex were invited back on campus Saturday, to get belongings abandoned during Wednesday’s shooting. Administrators and teachers were on hand to help welcome students, and usher them to classrooms to retrieve backpacks, computers, books and other items. There was also a therapy horse...
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
NBC Bay Area
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival Returns to San Francisco in Person
San Francisco’s popular Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival returns this weekend to Golden Gate Park for in-person performances. The free music event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and features dozens of acts, including Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford and Emmylou Harris. "It's so much fun," Concord resident Wayne Horvog said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Teachers Raise Security Concerns Following School Shooting
The shooting on the King Estates Campus this week is raising security concerns among teachers all over the Oakland Unified School District. “We need to come together as a community in Oakland to end the gun violence, and make sure that our schools are the safe havens that our students deserve,” said Oakland Teachers Union President Keith Brown.
NBC Bay Area
Vandalism at Roman Catholic Center in Palo Alto to Be Investigated as Hate Crime
Vandalism at a Roman Catholic pastoral center in Palo Alto is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Saturday. Sometime between Sept. 18 and 24 someone spray-painted a white racial superiority phrase on a wall at St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Center at 3290 Middlefield Road. A suspect also spray-painted a statue in the center's garden.
NBC Bay Area
King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School
Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
NBC Bay Area
‘There Is Deep Sadness': Community Searching for Answers After Oakland School Shooting
This week's school shooting adds to recent violent crimes in Oakland, leaving many in the community searching for answers. Several of the families whose children go to school at the King Estate campus spent Thursday sharing their thoughts with advocates who are searching for the keys to stopping the violence.
NBC Bay Area
Classes Canceled Friday, Monday at Oakland's King Estates Campus
An Oakland school campus that was the scene this week of a shooting that wounded six people will also be closed Friday and Monday, according to Oakland school officials. The Kings Estates Campus, home to Rudsdale High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study, will remain closed to students and staff through Monday. It was closed Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After More Than 100 Tires Slashed in Alameda: Police
More than 100 Alameda residents are in need of new tires after someone went on a slashing spree late Friday night, officials said. Alameda police said that more than 160 cars have been affected in several spots in the west end of the city. The incident happened between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Woman Attacked, Robbed by Home Invaders in Daly City
A Daly City grandmother is recovering after her family said that she was choked, beaten and robbed of her life savings. A home surveillance video showed a man dressed in a construction vest, and a hard hat and carrying a laptop, approaching a Daly City home Wednesday. “He was pretending...
NBC Bay Area
Here's the Story Behind Viral Santa Clara Men's Cross-Country Team Photos
A Bay Area college team is going viral not for their performance, but for their team pictures. The Santa Clara University Men's Cross-Country team has had a tradition for the past decade of doing something different for picture day. It started as an inside joke with family and friend, but people are noticing now.
Comments / 3