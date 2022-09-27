Read full article on original website
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 12 Razorbacks Blank Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Twelfth-ranked Arkansas (8-2-1, 3-1-0 SEC) earned its fifth straight win over Texas A&M (5-5-2, 0-4-0 SEC) after a late first half goal from senior forward Anna Podojil. Podojil’s tally, the 42nd of her career, puts her three away from becoming the program’s all-time leading goal scorer....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs and ‘Dogs Up Next for Arkansas Volleyball
The Razorbacks hit the road for their first SEC series of the season with a pair of matches against Mississippi State in Starkville this weekend. The No. 23 Hogs face off with the Bulldogs on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. They are the first back-to-back SEC matches for each team this season, and both are 1-1 in conference play.
bestofarkansassports.com
Malik Hornsby and the One Box Sam Pittman Has Left Unchecked as a Head Coach
The statistics support that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is an effective play caller. The Hogs are ranked No. 6 in total offense in the 14-team SEC with 479 yards per game this fall and are No. 2 in rushing yards with 243.8 per game with the sensational Rocket Sanders leading the charge in the backfield. The Hogs are ninth in passing with 235.3 yards per game. That mark may be a little low considering Arkansas boasts veteran quarterback KJ Jefferson, but after losing the most dominant receiver in school history in Treylon Burks, a drop-off seemed likely.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 12 Soccer Hosts Nationally Televised Match with Texas A&M
The twelfth-ranked Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) are set to host Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0 SEC) on Thursday, Sept. 28. First kick is set for 6:00 p.m. and the match will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Game Notes ESPNU Live Stats. Arkansas trails in the series with Texas A&M, 8-9-1, but...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Knox Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior tight end Trey Knox has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, better known as college football’s Academic Heisman. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference MBB Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home, face Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and host Bradley on Dec. 17 in North Little Rock.
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 13 Arkansas races in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – No. 13 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, where the Razorbacks have won nine consecutive team titles. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gomez-Alonso in Quarterfinals at ITF Hilton Head 15K
HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team’s Kelly Keller and Carolina Gomez-Alonso completed the second day of the ITF Hilton Head 15K with Gomez-Alonso advancing on to the singles main draw quarterfinal. Both Razorbacks got the day started with the Round of 16 singles main...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 16 Razorbacks compete in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – Competing in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, No. 16 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high and open races are held on Saturday. Information on parking for each day is available here: https://www.chilepepperfestival.org/race/race-day-parking/
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Heads to North Carolina for ITA Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team continues the fall season as they head to Cary, North Carolina to start competition in the prestigious ITA All-American Championships held Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The women’s tournament will be held for the first time ever at the Cary Tennis Park and is set to be hosted by North Carolina, NC State, and Duke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Joe Adams: Return specialist
Joe Adams’ football career could be summed up in one word: Electrifying. He returned five career punts for touchdowns—third in SEC history—and won national awards as a first-team All-American. But his time as a Razorback wouldn’t have happened without a last-minute change of heart. The signing...
bestofarkansassports.com
Lozenges Becoming Eric Musselman’s Best Friend as Arkansas Basketball Practice Begins
FAYETTEVILLE — Although he was a little hoarse during Monday’s press conference, Eric Musselman assured reporters he wasn’t sick. His raspy voice’s real cause wasn’t revealed until a few minutes later. It may have been Day 1 of training camp, but it was far from...
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Two Razorbacks Advance at ITF Hilton Head 15K
HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had two individuals competing in the ITF Hilton Head 15K, starting today with the singles and doubles main draw. Senior Kelly Keller and freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso both won their singles matches in the Round of 32 to advance on in the main draw. Keller was selected as a wildcard in the main draw, facing the other wildcard Madison Hill in the first round. Keller won in a dominant fashion, taking down Hill 6-0, 6-2. Freshman Carolina Gomez was the No. 5 seed in the tournament and face Georgia Bulldog, Mai Nirundorm in her first match. Gomez came out on top to advance on, 6-2, 6-4.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bell Named Director of Baseball Strength & Conditioning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Hunter Bell, a former collegiate baseball player and University of Arkansas at Monticello graduate, has been named the director of strength and conditioning for the Razorback baseball program. Bell comes to Arkansas from Elon, where he spent the past year as an assistant sports performance coach....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Alabama Gameday Info
#20 Arkansas takes on #2 Alabama this Saturday at 2:30pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. It’s a RED OUT No matter where your seats are on Saturday, be sure to wear RED. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Enhance Your Gameday Experience at the NEW Razorbacks Tailgate Club!
Join us this Saturday at our new exclusive Razorbacks Shared Hospitality Tailgate Club located on the west lawn of Bud Walton Arena!. Club amenities include an open-air sports bar concept with TVs featuring games from across the country, tailgate games and an all-you-can eat tailgate menu, including soft drinks along with three (3) drink tickets for beer and wine.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Comments / 0