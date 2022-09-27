HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had two individuals competing in the ITF Hilton Head 15K, starting today with the singles and doubles main draw. Senior Kelly Keller and freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso both won their singles matches in the Round of 32 to advance on in the main draw. Keller was selected as a wildcard in the main draw, facing the other wildcard Madison Hill in the first round. Keller won in a dominant fashion, taking down Hill 6-0, 6-2. Freshman Carolina Gomez was the No. 5 seed in the tournament and face Georgia Bulldog, Mai Nirundorm in her first match. Gomez came out on top to advance on, 6-2, 6-4.

