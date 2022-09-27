ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Anti-Semitic materials show up along Wilmette parkway once again

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

Anti-Semitic literature again was dropped in mid-September near numerous homes in Wilmette, according to the Wilmette Police Department.

Eight residents reported receiving the materials, which — similar to previous incidents in Wilmette and suburbs across Chicagoland — were sealed in a plastic bag that also contained dry rice presumably as added weight, police say.

The packets contain bigoted language targeting Jewish people, including local and national public officials.

“The Village remains steadfast in our commitment to work to create an environment where all people feel safe and respected within the community and these types of incidents are unacceptable; the Village stands by our Jewish neighbors,” reads a mid-September statement from the Village of Wilmette in response to the deliveries.

Residences in Wilmette, Glencoe, Kenilworth, Winnetka, Northfield and Highland Park have received similar racist materials in the past year, as have nearby suburbs, such as Glenview, Skokie, Niles and many others.

Wilmette Deputy Police Chief Patrick Collins said law enforcement from these communities are sharing information as they all continue to look into the deliveries, which Collins said appear at random.

The materials may not rise to the level of a hate crime, Collins said, but police are still collecting information in the hopes of identifying the people and groups that produce and drop the packets to see if they are violating any other laws or local ordinances.

The materials most recently were found in the 500 to 800 blocks of Romona Road in Wilmette.

“The Village Board and I absolutely reject these acts of anti-Semitism against our community,” Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett said back in June after the initial incident. “We strive to foster an inclusive community and are both saddened and disgusted by these actions in Wilmette and our neighboring communities. In no uncertain terms, we denounce all forms of hate speech and stand by our Jewish neighbors.”

CHICAGO, IL
Wilmette, IL
