Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school

A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun.

Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned.

The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to reports Ockerman was intoxicated. When deputies arrived, the victim told them he had already left.

The deputies went in separate directions to search for them. One of them returned to find Ockerman back at the residence.

Ockerman reportedly admitted to threatening the victim with the pistol. He said it was a pellet gun.

The victim told deputies Ockerman threatened her by saying, “I’ll show you what this (gun) can really do” and pointed the weapon at her.

The victim said Ockerman had been drinking during the day and behaving erratically. She said she “did not want to be held hostage in her own house,” according to the affidavit.

Ockerman was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Jefferson County Court.