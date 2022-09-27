Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
msn.com
Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy
Kate Middleton is back to work. The new Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her a solo audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The senior royal welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship that's currently being constructed in the Govan district of Glasgow, Scotland. At the Windsor audience, Princess Kate spoke to company members about how construction is going and their experiences serving in the Royal Navy.
msn.com
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone
While out and about in Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton revealed that her 9-year-old son is mastering a relatable milestone: Tying his own tie for his new school uniform. Chatting with children during her first visit to the country since she and husband Prince William became the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Kate, 40, complimented one boy's school uniform.
Tropical plants in Europe don’t need ice cubes – whatever social media might say | James Wong
The increasingly popular idea that tropical plants should be watered with ice cubes doesn’t transfer to the European living room
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96. According to her death certificate obtained by the BBC, Queen Elizabeth died of "old age." Her time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m. BST at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The National Records of Scotland published her death certificate on Thursday.
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
msn.com
Miles Teller Admits He Broke the Etiquette Rules When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton
It was love at first sight for Miles Teller when he looked into Prince William‘s ocean blue eyes — or something like that! Just like anyone else who’s met literal royalty, Teller was a bit disarmed during his first meeting with the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton — which caused him to make a royal whoopsie.
msn.com
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want to Edit Out Comments About Royals in Their Docuseries
Sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to make some last-minute changes to their upcoming projects following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition to Harry's bombshell memoir (which has been pushed back to 2023 out of respect for the Queen), the couple's Netflix docuseries is expected to drop in the coming months. But Page Six spoke to multiple insiders who claim Meghan and Harry are making a "dramatic u-turn" on both projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Who were the most beautiful women of the 1960s?
Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.
msn.com
A time traveling action thriller endures as a stone-cold modern classic 10 years later
There’s so much sci-fi content on offer through film, television, video games, and countless other forms of media, that breaking out from the pack to put a fresh spin on a familiar genre has grown increasingly difficult. Rian Johnson’s Looper was far from groundbreaking or completely unique from a narrative point of view, but it nonetheless secured instant classic status.
msn.com
The heartbreaking last words of some of history's most iconic figures
The average person speaks around 860,341,500 words in one lifetime— the equivalent of the entire text of the complete 20-volume "Oxford English Dictionary (OED)." Some of these words are life-changing, others mundane, and some will be the last we say. There is something about the final words a person...
Comments / 0