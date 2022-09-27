ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Spencer Van Etten High School Student Dies in Crash Into House

A Tioga County high school senior is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a house on Monday morning, September 26. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials were called to a report of a crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer shortly before 8 o'clock and found the sedan driven by a 16-year-old had left the road and crashed into the building.
SPENCER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County

Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Seniors#The Senior Center On
The Whale 99.1 FM

Oakdale Mall Carjacker Sentenced to New York State Prison

A Binghamton man who carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall in 2021 will be spending 9 years in New York State prison. 27-year-old Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the Second Degree, Escape in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree in the September 5, 2021 incident in which the woman was pepper-sprayed and her vehicle stolen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic

New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy