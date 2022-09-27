Read full article on original website
Broome County Parks Wants To See Your Best Fall Photo
Of the four seasons, my favorite by far is summer. Sure I don't mind late spring and early fall, although this fall so far has been cooler than I'd prefer. But we all have to agree that once the leaves begin to turn, fall is hands-down the best season in terms of beauty.
Broome Youth Bureau Accepts Homeless/Runaway/Youth Development Proposals
The Broome County Youth Bureau is looking for groups, agencies and local governments that have ideas for combating homelessness among young people and advancing the well-being of youth. Request for Proposals (RFP) are being accepted from interested non-profit, community-based organizations as well as cities, towns and villages for the 2023...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Spencer Van Etten High School Student Dies in Crash Into House
A Tioga County high school senior is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a house on Monday morning, September 26. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials were called to a report of a crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer shortly before 8 o'clock and found the sedan driven by a 16-year-old had left the road and crashed into the building.
Vestal Ranked #1 In Binghamton Region 2022 Best High Schools List
The Southern Tier of New York is proud of our schools. We have great school districts that care about our kids and their education. And schools in the Triple Cities prove time and time again that preparing young people for their future is the number one priority. There are many...
Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Endicott Firefighters Find Woman’s Body in Burning House
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered after a fire erupted in an Endicott home. The Endicott Police Department is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred at 100 Taylor Avenue in the Village of Endicott. The blaze at 100 Taylor Avenue on the village's...
Oakdale Mall Carjacker Sentenced to New York State Prison
A Binghamton man who carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall in 2021 will be spending 9 years in New York State prison. 27-year-old Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the Second Degree, Escape in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree in the September 5, 2021 incident in which the woman was pepper-sprayed and her vehicle stolen.
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic
New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Upstate NYS Trooper To Compete In Ironman World Championship
The Binghamton area is a great place to participate in many yearly 5K races. Every event that is held in the area is well attended. It's great to run in these races and even more significant to cross that finish line. And speaking of races, one of the premier triathlons...
Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium Reconstruction Nearly Complete
Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
Binghamton Rape Convict Gets Jail Time for Violent Domestic Incident
A Binghamton man, who had a prior rape conviction on his record, is headed to prison for choking an 18-year-old during a domestic incident earlier this year. The Broome County District Attorney says 24-year-old Derek McNeil will serve five years in New York State prison for injuring the girl on March 30th at a home on Homer Street.
Binghamton University Plays Pivotal Role In Hit HBO Max Series
Do you get excited when Binghamton or the surrounding area gets mentioned in a part of a television series or a movie? Well, I do. And Binghamton certainly has been a part of several television shows and movies. Some that I remember include an episode of NBC's 'The Office where...
