Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
Joel Klatt reveals new top-five team rankings
The night isn’t even complete for the entire top-10 in the college football rankings but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt apparently couldn’t wait as he’s already released his new top-five even with USC and Arizona State being at halftime. Klatt announced the Michigan-Iowa game on Fox’s Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban convinced quarterback to sign with Oklahoma
You may have wondered over the years how former Alabama quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ended up at Oklahoma. Surprisingly, it was his former head coach Nick Saban who told him to head to OU. Saban said Hurts wanted to go to Maryland or Miami but then he reconsider after talking to him.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools
Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs. Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices. "I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Hang On to Upset the Kentucky Wildcats at Home in Oxford
It was one of the more anticipated matchups in college football this weekend, as the Kentucky Wildcats headed to Oxford, Mississippi, for a regular season showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels on ESPN. The programs sit seventh and 14th in the rankings, respectively. Both teams came into the matchup undefeated...
Four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson decommits from Texas
Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson announced today on Twitter that he has decommitted from the University of Texas. "First off I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and blessing me with a great recruiting process," said Wilson. "Also I would like to thank the University of Texas and their entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at such a prestigious school."
College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5
Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports unveils updated Top 25 and 1 preseason rankings
College basketball season will be here before we know it, and CBS Sports has made some minor alterations to the preseason Top 25 and 1 rankings. The Top 10 remains stable, and most of the movement happens down the list. In his write up explaining some of the decisions, CBS...
College football schedule: Best Week 5 games you should watch
Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off with teams getting further into the meat of the annual conference football schedule. That includes five very intriguing matchups featuring teams in the top 25 rankings going head-to-head on the same field, including one rematch that could ...
NFL・
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — On the first Saturday of fall, a sweating Bart Barber trekked across a weedy pasture in search of Bully Graham, the would-be patriarch of the rural Baptist pastor’s fledgling cattle herd. With the afternoon temperature in the mid-90s, the 52-year-old Texan found the bull — whose nickname reflects his owner’s deep affection for the late Rev. Billy Graham — and 11 heifers cooling under a canopy of trees. “Hey, baby girl,” Barber said as he patted one of the cows, a favorite he dubbed Lottie Moon after the namesake of his denomination’s international missions offering. For nearly a quarter-century, Barber enjoyed relative obscurity as a minister in this town of 3,600, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. That changed in June as delegates to the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Anaheim, California, chose Barber to lead the nation’s largest Protestant denomination at a time of major crisis.
The NBA Preseason Brings Pro Hoops to Basketball-Less Cities, But More Deserve a Chance
Only 30 cities across the United States get to experience NBA basketball on a regular basis. But what about Jimmy? The Hawks fans who lives in Alabama. What about Kate? The Blazers fan who lives in Edmonton. What about Gus? The Timberwolves fan who lives in Iowa. Surely, they would love to see their teams play without straying too far from home.
NBA・
BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern in return to Big Ten action
No. 11 Penn State returns to Big Ten action Saturday when it faces unranked Northwestern at Beaver Stadium. This is the Blitz Game Guide for the matchup, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN. The Nittany Lions are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Week 5 show at Clemson
ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand Saturday in Clemson, SC as the No. 5 Tigers take on ACC rival No. 10 NC State in the top-10 matchup. The show announced on Friday that Clemson legend Christian Wilkins will join the show as the celebrity guest picker. Wilkins had...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0