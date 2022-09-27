The world famous Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This special film event, which features eight of the very best short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. And you’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO