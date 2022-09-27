Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Kendal Mountain Festival Tour comes to Lincoln Theater
The world famous Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This special film event, which features eight of the very best short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. And you’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Art Walk goers enjoy season-ender
At the June Wiscasset Art Walk, Topsham’s Heather MacLeod played her penne whistle. She crossed Main Street and joined in some impromptu playing with other musicians. Sept. 29, she was spectating instead of performing. “And I’m the roadie for the classical guitar,” she said smiling as she looked toward her partner, Jonathan Waldo, playing a few feet away.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Made in Maine’ show at Maine Art Gallery: Wicked good
I went to the opening reception of the final show of 2022 at Maine Art Gallery, “Made In Maine,” last Saturday. This gallery is set in an old brick house out on Warren Street in Wiscasset and the shows always stir both the imagination and intellect of every viewer.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair died peacefully in her Boothbay Harbor home on Sept. 6, 2022 at the age of 91. She died as she lived: lovingly cared for by her children Nancy St. Clair, James St. Clair, Susan Raye; son-in-law Steven Raye; and close family friend Matthew Eldridge. Helen was...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Conservation District seeks nomination for board of supervisors
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in its mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
