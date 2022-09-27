ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Brookfield Township, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hubbard, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Brookfield Police
Jambar

Car break-ins at YSU

Five weeks into the semester, Youngstown State University is experiencing an unprecedented amount of car break-ins. Shawn Varso, YSU police chief, said there have been about 15 reported car break-ins since August. He also said the increase in car break-ins on campus reflects the increased vehicle crimes in the Youngstown and Mahoning County area.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities

A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Prayer service held in Youngstown for victim of South Side shooting

A prayer service was held Wednesday evening for the victim of a shooting on Youngstown's South Side in late August. Family and friends gathered to honor 22-year-old Armani Wainwright, who was shot and killed in the 3200 Block of Southern Boulevard in late August. Guests prayed together and created a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy