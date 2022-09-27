Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Pregnant pedestrian hit and killed in crash Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A pregnant pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash by the University of Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The accident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 62nd and Dodge streets. After...
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
KETV.com
Authorities report help-an-officer call after pursuit with armed suspects
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said officers called for backup Thursday night when a pursuit after armed parties ended in a crash. Officers initially were checking a car just after 10 p.m. near Blair High Road. Police say a pursuit began shortly after that. Two minutes later, authorities said the suspect car crashed near 99th and Browne streets, just south of Fort Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
WOWT
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident in eastern Nebraska. Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth Streets at around 1:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, our...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for second-degree murder
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 48-year-old man. LPD said the homicide happened in a residence near north 65th St. and Madison Ave. on Thursday around 2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a welfare check, where they said a caller reported a deceased individual...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers. It was not threatening any buildings and, no one had been hurt.
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
KETV.com
Omaha police charge man in fatal motorcycle crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday night near Hamilton Street and Saddle Creek Road. The Omaha Police Department said Miguel Penaloza, 35, was traveling south on Saddle Creek and began to turn east onto Hamilton. Officers said that's when Joseph Zadina Jr., 30, struck the jeep.
iheart.com
Death Investigation In Northwest Douglas County
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Bennington. According to reports, around 1:30 a.m. today, Deputies discovered two people dead inside a home near 158th and North 4th Streets. Law enforcement was originally dispatched to the scene on a "check well being" 911 call. No other details...
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
kmaland.com
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
klkntv.com
Man smashed windows at downtown business with skateboard, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A skateboard wasn’t used for riding when the windows of a downtown business were shattered Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Just after 12:30 a.m., a witness saw a man use a skateboard to break into Top Shelf, which is near 11th and O Streets.
Mills County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying remains of man found
The Mills County Sheriff's Office is looking for the help identifying the remains of a man found in the Missouri River on April 23.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
