Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Issac return remain unclear

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) have not seen much action in recent years. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Point guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac are viewed by the Magic as cornerstone pieces, but the two former lottery picks have not seen much action in recent years. Fultz has appeared in just 26 games since the start of the 2020-21 season, while Isaac has not played at all during that time.

There was some optimism this summer that this would finally be the year both Fultz and Isaac are back in the Magic’s lineup, but it seems that will not happen right away. According to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press (Twitter link), Isaac is still ramping up and is not yet ready for group work, while Fultz – who has a fractured toe – will miss all of training camp and doesn’t yet have a timetable for his return.

It has been a long road back for Isaac in particular — he tore his ACL in 2020 and suffered a setback near the end of his recovery process earlier this year, undergoing a minor procedure in March. However, he told reporters on Monday that he will definitely be back on the court this season and that he aims to return sooner rather than later (Twitter link via Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel).

