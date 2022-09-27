Read full article on original website
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas QB Quinn Ewers is ‘chomping at the bit’ to play
For a third straight week, reporting and speculation has centered around the health of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an SC sprain of his left shoulder against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 9 and hasn’t played since despite dressing for the last two games. On Thursday,...
Burnt Orange Nation
BON score predictions and roundtable: Can Quinn Ewers fix the Longhorns’ woes?
Well, we were starting to feel ourselves a bit. One-point loss as a heavy underdog to Bama. “Culture win” last week and then BAM! We got smacked upside down with a tortilla. Following the Horns' OT loss to Texas Tech, where is your level of concern at?. Cameron...
Burnt Orange Nation
Smoking Musket Q&A: How will the WVU defensive backs match up?
The Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers are two teams at a crossroads. After dropping the first two games of the season, WVU dismantled Towson and dominated rival Virginia Tech in Week 4 to move to 2-2 on the season. On the other hand, Texas, after a gut-check loss in Lubbock hopes to avoid starting conference play 0-2 and seeing the trajectory of the program once again come into question. And on a more immediate note, a win for either team allows them more control of their own destiny in the race for the Big 12 title.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia: Advanced stats preview
Last week, the Texas Longhorns fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road in overtime, 34-37. Texas led 31-17 in the third quarter before allowing Tech to mount a comeback to make the game 31-34. Texas was able to make a solid drive in the last twenty seconds of regulation to get Bert Auburn within range for a 48-yard game-tying field goal. Unfortunately, on the first play of overtime, Texas running back Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball, opening the door for Tech to win with any score.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss
A quarter century ago, Orlando Magic head coach Chuck Daly’s groaning response to a planned players-only meeting summarized the trepidation to what the New York Times accurately called “the staple of losing teams everywhere,” a reality that has not changed with the passage of time. So the...
Steve Sarkisian says Texas called players-only meeting
Texas was hoping to turn things around this season after a disappointing first year under Steve Sarkisian, but the results have not been great thus far. The head coach said his players are feeling a sense of urgency coming off another tough loss. Sarkisian told reporters on Thursday that he...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Malik Muhammad having a strong start to senior season
Texas was very busy on the recruiting trail over the summer and the efforts of the Longhorn coaching staff earned a commitment from one of the top cornerbacks in the country in Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff’s Malik Muhammad. Muhammad pledged to the Longhorns back in July over Alabama...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 29-Oct. 3
After last week’s high school football action, only five Longhorn commits remain who have yet to lose a game in the 2022 season. Arch Manning’s team fell from the ranks of the undefeated after facing their classification’s top-ranked team last Friday, and Sydir Mitchell’s team likewise suffered its first loss.
Burnt Orange Nation
Analyzing every Texas play from the Wildcat formation this season
Following the success of the Wildcat formation with Roschon Johnson as the trigger man in last year’s win over the Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Longhorns fans were clamoring for more. And Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was even forced to admit that it was working as the Longhorns sought some diversity with Bijan Robinson out due to injury and both quarterbacks banged up.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia preview: Mountaineers built to replicate offensive gameplans of Roadrunners, Red Raiders
The Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns try to bounce back from last week’s defeat by the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. The 12th all-time meeting between the two programs affords Texas a chance to even...
Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his home, but he's staying in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Final thoughts on loss to Texas Tech, looking ahead to Graham Harrell’s offense
Has it been enough time for you to reset after the Longhorns’ loss to Texas Tech last week? No? Well, that’s alright because neither have we but Texas still plays a football game this Saturday and the Winning is Hard podcast gets you ready for West Virginia. Before...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
KHOU
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future
Since its reconfiguration in 2017, racing at the 1.5-mile speedway has suffered. Is there a way to turn things around and bring fans back to what almost seems like a dying track?
fox7austin.com
Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended after assault arrest
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Ibraheem has been charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for the Sept. 26 incident; both are Class A misdemeanors. "We're...
Nelly performing at Longhorn City Limits before UT game
The concert is free and Nelly is scheduled to take the stage at the LBJ Lawn at 5 p.m. The lawn will open at 3. An opening act will be announced at a later date.
