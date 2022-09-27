The Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers are two teams at a crossroads. After dropping the first two games of the season, WVU dismantled Towson and dominated rival Virginia Tech in Week 4 to move to 2-2 on the season. On the other hand, Texas, after a gut-check loss in Lubbock hopes to avoid starting conference play 0-2 and seeing the trajectory of the program once again come into question. And on a more immediate note, a win for either team allows them more control of their own destiny in the race for the Big 12 title.

