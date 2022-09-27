Read full article on original website
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS・
Florentino Perez continues to call for Super League & attacks PSG president
Florentino Perez isn't backing down in his desire for the Super League to be introduced.
Luis Campos suggests PSG made a mistake by signing Kylian Mbappe & Neymar
Luis Campos admits PSG may have made a mistake by spending so much money on both Kylian Mbappe & Neymar.
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to north London derby victory
Player ratings from the north London derby clash between Arsenal & Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Joel Matip insists Liverpool 'have to be better' after Brighton draw
Joel Matip admitted Liverpool must start to perform better after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. Two early strikes from Leandro
Xavi not expected to risk Sergi Roberto despite Barcelona right-back crisis
Barcelona have multiple injured right-backs but Sergi Roberto may not be risked against Mallorca this weekend.
Antonio Conte needs to be forced into another Arsenal-inflicted evolution
Antonio Conte's Tottenham shot themselves in the foot in Saturday's north London derby loss to Arsenal. He needs to lead them to a new level again.
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point.
Pep Guardiola: 'Zero problems' for Man City when I leave
Pep Guardiola does not see any problems for Manchester City when he decides to leave the club.
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'had no idea' how Brighton would perform in 3-3 draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it was hard for his side to prepare for Saturday's clash with Brighton as this was their first game under Roberto De Zerbi.
Everton takeover - who are KAM Sports?
The key figures and information you need to know about the proposed takeover of Everton by KAM Sports.
Sadio Mane admits adapting to Bayern Munich 'is not easy at all'
Sadio Mane admits that he has struggled to adapt to life at Bayern Munich.
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Player ratings as Leandro Trossard hat-trick scuppers Reds comeback
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Brighton
Twitter reacts as Haaland and Foden score hat-tricks in thumping Manchester derby win
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City smashed rivals Manchester United in the Premier League. Twitter had its say.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd (Villa win 4-3 on penalties): Carla Ward's side claim Conti Cup bonus point
Man Utd & Aston Villa was decided by a penalty shootout in the Continental Cup group stage.
