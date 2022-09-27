ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

State gas prices due to “failed Democratic policies,” says James Gallagher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher has fought Democratic policies in California which have led to higher gas prices than nearly anywhere else in the country. Gallagher revealed that gas taxes and California’s Summer and Winter “special blends” of gasoline, pushed by environmentalists, make our gas more expensive.
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego Home Prices Plunge

The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
Celebrating San Diego Restaurant Week at Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach is excited to welcome the community to try out some of their signature dishes for San Diego Restaurant Week. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner and executive chef, Ken Irvine and they showcase the dishes they are offering for lunch and dinner. Restaurant week ends on October 2nd.
335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
