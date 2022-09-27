Read full article on original website
kusi.com
State GOP Chair: 205 days since Calif. Dems promised relief for gas prices
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 12.2 cents today to $6.322, moving within 5.1. cents of the record high of $6.373 set June 15. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson...
As gas prices soar, some Californians could get a refund as early as next week
As gas prices continue to soar, some Californians could get a tax refund from the state as early as next week.
kusi.com
State gas prices due to “failed Democratic policies,” says James Gallagher
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher has fought Democratic policies in California which have led to higher gas prices than nearly anywhere else in the country. Gallagher revealed that gas taxes and California’s Summer and Winter “special blends” of gasoline, pushed by environmentalists, make our gas more expensive.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
onscene.tv
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego
09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2 dead in South Bay crash off I-805
A driver and passenger were killed in a crash off a freeway Saturday morning in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Plunge
The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
kusi.com
Celebrating San Diego Restaurant Week at Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach is excited to welcome the community to try out some of their signature dishes for San Diego Restaurant Week. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner and executive chef, Ken Irvine and they showcase the dishes they are offering for lunch and dinner. Restaurant week ends on October 2nd.
delmartimes.net
Man whose body was found in water off Torrey Pines State Beach may have gone swimming from unguarded beach
State parks lifeguards believe a man whose body was found Sept. 25 in the water off Torrey Pines State Beach had gone swimming from a beach about a mile south of a lifeguard tower. The man, who was in his late 60s, was seen floating in the ocean about 200...
kusi.com
335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
kusi.com
San Diego Humane Society deploys team to Florida to assist with animal rescues
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the request of the ASPCA, the San Diego Human Society’s Emergency Reponses Team boarded a plane the morning of Sept. 30 to Florida with the goal of helping stranded animals amid the destruction of Hurricane Ian. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Nina...
kusi.com
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
San Diego-based 'City Tacos' sells 3 million tacos
The restaurant, City Tacos, was founded by Gerry Torres in San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2014.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
Comments / 2