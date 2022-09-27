DETROIT - Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2 Sunday.Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest pitcher in the majors this season. The Twins' defense did him no favors at the start, committing three errors in the first inning. The Tigers turned the two throwing errors by catcher Ryan Jeffers and a misplay by first baseman Jose Miranda, along with Miguel Cabrera's single, a wild pitch, a walk and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO