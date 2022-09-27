Read full article on original website
KCBD
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
KCBD
City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
KCBD
5-5-5 rally building relationships to protect first responders on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On an icy January morning in 2020, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nick Reyna lost their lives while responding to a crash on the interstate. Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson was severely injured. The Hill family created the 5-5-5 initiative to honor...
KCBD
LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week. The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St. Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments,...
KCBD
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
KCBD
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
KCBD
Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire. The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.
KCBD
WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City was walking along HWY 114 when a 2013 Chevy Silverado struck him. Adams died...
KCBD
Cold front, rain chances next Thursday, Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of above normal afternoon temperatures, including a high of 87 degrees in Lubbock. Little change over the weekend, but temps will begin to slowly decrease Saturday into next week. Afternoon highs should slowly drop, about a degree or two per day, with highs around 80 degrees in Lubbock by next Wednesday.
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
KCBD
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
KCBD
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 114. The crash occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night. The pedestrian was walking east on Highway 114 away from his parked...
KCBD
Fall-like temperatures on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week. Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex to prepare students for college, careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the past year agricultural education enrollment at Lubbock ISD has increased by 156 students. That number is projected to rise even more after the new LISD Agri-STEM complex opens in the Fall. Those students who are involved in the agriculture program are passionate about the...
KCBD
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and...
