Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering health care costs

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will deliver remarks focused on lowering health care costs and protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

