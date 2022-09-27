ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal

Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Yardbarker

Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”

The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Monty Williams prefers Jae Crowder's situation resolved before Phoenix Suns season opener

Head coach Monty Williams isn't looking too deep into Jae Crowder's situation with the Phoenix Suns as the team has been trying to trade him. "It didn't really bother me," Williams said. "Once I learned all the stuff that was going on, I was like, OK, it is what it is. In this league, you're going to have distractions. My thing is I can't focus on it. Once I know what is, then I can move forward." ...
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NBC Sports

Report: Price tag on Phoenix Suns could be more than $3 billion

In 2004, Robert Sarver bought the Phoenix Suns for a then-record $401 million. When Sarver sells the team now — pushed to do so following the backlash prompted by an NBA report that found an 18-year pattern of bigotry, misogyny, and a toxic workplace — he is going to make a massive profit.
