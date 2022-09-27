Myles Garrett may or may not play for the Browns this Sunday as he recovers from a bicep and shoulder strain he suffered in a recent single-car accident. The star pass rusher is just days removed from a hospitalization following the accident, which saw his car flip multiple times. Now, he's also facing repercussions for his role in the incident. Garrett has been cited for "failure to control his vehicle," the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday, after his "unsafe speed" appeared to contribute to the crash.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO