Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
WATCH: Bodycam video shows aftermath of car crash that injured Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video is shedding light on the aftermath of Monday's car crash that left Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger injured. Body camera footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
Browns star Myles Garrett is released from the hospital after escaping major injury when he flipped his Porsche 'several times trying to avoid an animal on the road'... but his status for Sunday's game vs. Atlanta is unclear
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from a Cleveland-area hospital after he was injured when he flipped his Porsche near the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio. The 26-year-old suffered non-life-threating injuries in the wreck. He and a female passenger were taken the hospital around 3pm on...
Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash
The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
Should Browns defensive end Myles Garrett play on Sunday against the Falcons? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear yet if Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be available to play on Sunday against the Falcons. He was involved in one-car accident on Monday when his Porsche flipped over. He and his passenger escaped without life threatening injuries. Garrett was not at the...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Browns' Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in crash; has been ticketed for speeding six times
Myles Garrett may or may not play for the Browns this Sunday as he recovers from a bicep and shoulder strain he suffered in a recent single-car accident. The star pass rusher is just days removed from a hospitalization following the accident, which saw his car flip multiple times. Now, he's also facing repercussions for his role in the incident. Garrett has been cited for "failure to control his vehicle," the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday, after his "unsafe speed" appeared to contribute to the crash.
