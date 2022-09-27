Read full article on original website
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL
I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed
Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice
Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?
Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
1025 W Plainfield Road
Charming vintage 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage on 1/2 acre private lot. Home has cozy living room with hardwood floors and wdbg fireplace, bedroom on first and second floors. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances. Full, unfinished basement with laundry hookup. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping and expressways.
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday
The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Store reopens in heart of Hyde Park
Light aromas of warm chocolate and roasted nuts fill the air, beckoning customers to buy a pecan snapper or caramel krispy treat. Bags of taffy, caramels and chocolates line the wooden shelves, dozens of ice cream flavors fill the dipping cases, and freshly dipped caramel apples cool by the window sill. The new wooden floors, touches of copper kitchenware and relaxing R&B music make the store a comforting place to buy and eat sweets.
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
