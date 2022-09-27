ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Dead drift
5d ago

Time to get tougher on crime. Start removing fingers, hands or something. Start making an example of these crooks. Remember the American kid that got three lashes in Singapore for spitting? Incarceration isn't getting it done.

9
Soldier_1_God
5d ago

$40,000. Shouldn't that be a No Bond situation with Life as a possibility 🤔. That judge sucks!

9
 

nbc25news.com

POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Suspect arrested after armed robbery at party store

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after an armed robbery at a party store. The crime took place at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Damore’s Party Store in Bridgeport Township. The suspect entered the store, displayed what was believed to be a real...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
#Police Sergeant#Robber#Michigan State Police#Gas Station#Sunoco
MLive

Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw

A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
SAGINAW, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Collectible sneaker store loses thousands in burglary

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A store that sells high-value collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. “A lot of these items, they’re not cheap one, and two, they’re very difficult to get,” said owner of Kingdom Kicks Don Evans, Jr. $8,000 worth of merchandise was...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Reward offered to help identify suspect accused of throwing concrete at police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying a suspect accused of throwing a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers. The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 during a large gathering in the Sunoco Gas Station parking lot, located in the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

