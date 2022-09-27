A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO