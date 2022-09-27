Read full article on original website
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
abc12.com
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
nbc25news.com
Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election
FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
Nexteer to retain 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista, invest in Saginaw County site thanks to grant
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Nexteer Automotive will retain more than 1,000 jobs at its Buena Vista Township site — about 30% of its Saginaw County workforce — with help from a CARES Act grant. During a board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved...
See who’s running for the Bay County Road Commission seat on Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - An incumbent Bay County Road Commissioner is facing a challenger at the polls this fall. Incumbent Jacob Hilliker is facing Kevin Shark during the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the road commission. Shark is challenging Hilliker after defeating Michael Greania in the August Republican...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence
FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
WNEM
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
abc12.com
Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general
The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
Mid Michigan College food pantry announces upcoming food drive
HARRISON, MI-- Mid Michigan College launched its “Campus Cupboard Food Pantry” in 2018 to help alleviate food insecurity among students. Since then, the school says the pantry has fulfilled 367 orders of non-perishable and household items for students. Director of Mentoring at the college, Kati Sellers, said students...
