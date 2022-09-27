ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election

FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence

FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
BAY COUNTY, MI
