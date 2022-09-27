WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.

OTTER LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO