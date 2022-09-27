ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
nbc25news.com

Book launch held at Flint Public Library for local author

FLINT, Mich. The Donations with Love Foundation held a book launch at the Flint Public Library Saturday. " Save Silly Millie" is Darcele Robinson's first children's book. The story is about a little girl and her old dog, the power of prayer, and how to cope after losing a loved one.
MLive

Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence

FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
The Flint Journal

Flushing rings in October with annual Harvest Fest

FLUSHING, MI -- Flushing’s downtown was filled with vendors, food and activities for families Saturday for its annual Harvest Fest. The festival, organized by the Flushing Chamber of Commerce, was from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. The event saw Flushing’s main street blocked off for the festivities with events happening in a small square outside of the Edward Jones building, 121 E. Main St.
Arab American News

Whitmer appoints Ali Alhashemi, “Barber Al”, to state’s Board of Barber Examiners

DEARBORN — Gov. Whitmer has appointed Dearborn resident and well known entrepreneur Ali Alhashemi, also known as “Barber Al”, to the state’s Board of Barber Examiners. The Board regulates the services of barbers, barber students, barber colleges, barber instructors, student instructors and barbershops in Michigan. The Board consists of nine members, six barbers and three public members, each serving four-year terms.
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com

