abc12.com
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
nbc25news.com
Book launch held at Flint Public Library for local author
FLINT, Mich. The Donations with Love Foundation held a book launch at the Flint Public Library Saturday. " Save Silly Millie" is Darcele Robinson's first children's book. The story is about a little girl and her old dog, the power of prayer, and how to cope after losing a loved one.
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
abc12.com
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence
FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
Flint Latinx, city partner to provide expanded Spanish translation services
FLINT, MI — City of Flint officials say a new partnership with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center will provide expanded Spanish translation services for residents. City and center officials announced the arrangement in a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 30. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just...
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers sets grand opening date for new facility
SAGINAW, MI — The first patients will seek care at the new 30,000-square-foot Great Lakes Bay Health Centers facility in the Old Saginaw City district Friday, Oct. 28, officials said. The new location — at the site of the former John Moore Elementary School on Court Street — will...
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Nexteer to retain 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista, invest in Saginaw County site thanks to grant
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Nexteer Automotive will retain more than 1,000 jobs at its Buena Vista Township site — about 30% of its Saginaw County workforce — with help from a CARES Act grant. During a board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved...
Flint school board election a race between incumbents, newcomers
FLINT, MI – In a crucial school board election that has the power to replace five of seven members of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education, three groups of candidates are vying for control. Of the total 15 candidates running for open seats on the Flint Board of...
GM Heritage Center relocating to former CCA headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI - General Motors announced it will move its GM Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to Grand Blanc Township where the company’s former Customer Care and Aftersales world headquarters was previously located. The CCA shut down its facility last year, affecting over 900 employees. GM stated...
Open house planned to provide details, let residents offer suggestions for Genesee County’s first state park
FLINT, MI -- A public open house next week will give residents a chance to get information on planning for Michigan’s newest state park and to offer suggestions for the project. The state Department of Natural Resources announced the open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Flushing rings in October with annual Harvest Fest
FLUSHING, MI -- Flushing’s downtown was filled with vendors, food and activities for families Saturday for its annual Harvest Fest. The festival, organized by the Flushing Chamber of Commerce, was from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. The event saw Flushing’s main street blocked off for the festivities with events happening in a small square outside of the Edward Jones building, 121 E. Main St.
Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native new school president
MARQUETTE, MI – There’s a new man in charge at Northern Michigan University. Plymouth native Brock Tessman will become the 17th president of the Upper Peninsula school on Feb. 1, the NMU board of trustees announced Thursday. He will replace Kerri Schuiling, who had been serving as president...
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Ali Alhashemi, “Barber Al”, to state’s Board of Barber Examiners
DEARBORN — Gov. Whitmer has appointed Dearborn resident and well known entrepreneur Ali Alhashemi, also known as “Barber Al”, to the state’s Board of Barber Examiners. The Board regulates the services of barbers, barber students, barber colleges, barber instructors, student instructors and barbershops in Michigan. The Board consists of nine members, six barbers and three public members, each serving four-year terms.
WNEM
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
