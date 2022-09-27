Read full article on original website
Supply chain chaos kept independent truckers busy. Now work is drying up.
Patrick Bailey says he spent about $37,000 on fuel last year as a truck driver. This year, he’s already hit $60,000. Dustin Nordy used to work for himself. But dwindling hauls pushed him back to earning flat rates as a company driver.
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
House, Senate OK’s $1B deposit into Michigan’s economic development fund
A cumulative $1 billion deposit into a state fund designated to entice companies to site operations in Michigan was given the OK by both the House and Senate late Wednesday during what is anticipated to be the last scheduled session day until the midterm election. At the same time lawmakers...
Spectrum Health offering more primary care options to reduce patient costs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Patients receiving care at BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan locations will now have a chance to reduce medical costs through additional primary care options. The change comes as the health system looks to offer more value-based care options rather than a “one-size-fits-all approach,” according to a...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
This is not their grandparents’ America: Gen Z sees homeownership as unlikely
Seth Koeller sees the housing market from all sides, as a Michigan real estate agent, a landlord and a first-time homebuyer. At 21, the version of the “American Dream” he’s chasing feels very different from his grandparents’. White picket fences and big backyards fit for neighborhood...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Charter schools got $1.4B from the state last year. They don’t always have to say how it’s spent.
Michigan’s state Board of Education sent out 278 Freedom of Information Act requests earlier this year to charter schools and traditional school districts, too, asking for copies of a few common contracts. It was a test of financial transparency, an effort to find out whether charter schools, which got...
Trump stumps for Dixon; Lawmakers OK $1B in spending: Your guide to Michigan politics
Sometimes covering politics is about being in the thick of it, staying all 14 hours during a legislative session that leads to a billion dollar dump into a state economic attraction fund or driving around the state to follow political candidates as they vie for election. Other times, it’s updating...
Trump continues false stolen Michigan election claims at Warren rally
WARREN, MI – It’s been 697 days since the 2020 election, but former President Donald Trump on Saturday continued his false claims of result-altering fraud while speaking at a rally in southeastern Michigan, one of the epicenters of his claims. “It was a rigged and stolen election,” Trump...
Grand Valley State University names Trinity Health as new Campus Health Center provider
ALLENDALE, MI – Grand Valley State University has named Trinity Health Medical Group as the new service provider for its Campus Health Center. The agreement expands an ongoing partnership between the two organizations, GVSU announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Trinity Health Michigan also provides academic and clinical education for GVSU health profession and nursing students.
Powerball results for 10/01/22; did anyone win the $325 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Two players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $325 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 1. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 3 will be worth $336 million with a cash option of $176.7 million.
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
$3M in upgrades underway at 2 waterfront Northern Michigan state parks
LANSING, MI – Camping improvement projects are underway at two Michigan state parks. The projects at Straits State Park in Mackinac County and Cheboygan State Park in Cheboygan County are the first of 11 across the state made possible by a slice of American Rescue Plan Act funds. “The...
Trump pushes his endorsees for Michigan’s highest offices in Warren rally
WARREN, MI – The top of Michigan’s Republican ticket convened for an enthusiasm boost Saturday night at a rally headlined by former president Donald Trump. Trump came to suburban Detroit to rally support for his chosen candidates just weeks before Michiganders will decide on Nov. 8 whether to grant the state’s top executive branch officials, all Democrats, a second term.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Grand Rapids area election worker charged with 2 felonies for misconduct at August primary
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A primary election worker in a Grand Rapids area township is facing two felonies for what Kent County leaders say involved illegally accessing a machine with a thumb drive. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the man, who worked the...
