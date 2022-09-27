ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perrigo#West Michigan#North American#Medc#Mason
Kalamazoo Gazette

Grand Valley State University names Trinity Health as new Campus Health Center provider

ALLENDALE, MI – Grand Valley State University has named Trinity Health Medical Group as the new service provider for its Campus Health Center. The agreement expands an ongoing partnership between the two organizations, GVSU announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Trinity Health Michigan also provides academic and clinical education for GVSU health profession and nursing students.
ALLENDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Grand Rapids Press

Trump pushes his endorsees for Michigan’s highest offices in Warren rally

WARREN, MI – The top of Michigan’s Republican ticket convened for an enthusiasm boost Saturday night at a rally headlined by former president Donald Trump. Trump came to suburban Detroit to rally support for his chosen candidates just weeks before Michiganders will decide on Nov. 8 whether to grant the state’s top executive branch officials, all Democrats, a second term.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy