Man Dead After Crashing Vehicle Into Parked Car on 34th Avenue During Medical Episode

 5 days ago
A Queens Village man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a parked car at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 106th Street while experiencing a medical episode (GMaps)

A 38-year-old Queens Village man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a parked car in Corona Monday while experiencing a medical episode, police said.

Jorge Peguero, of 210th Street, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 7:20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle due to a medical condition at the intersection of 106th Street and 34th Avenue and crashed into a parked 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was unoccupied.

Peguero, who was traveling westbound, struck the Hyundai at the northeast corner of the intersection before careening into a fence at 105-19 34 Ave.

He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased.

