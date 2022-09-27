Read full article on original website
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the YankeesIBWAABronx, NY
New York City Jail Training Chief Herns Mitton Quit After 9 DaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Inside New York's 60th Annual Film Festival "White Noise Party"Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Annual Legislative Farm Tour Makes Western New York Debut
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY – To foster greater understanding and appreciation of New York State’s farms and agricultural economy, Senator George Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, hosted the 4th Annual Legislative Agriculture Tour in partnership with fellow Agriculture Committee ranking member, Assemblyman Chris Tague. This was the first time the annual event has taken place in Western New York.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news
This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens
Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Man fatally slashed in the neck while riding the subway in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died Friday after he was slashed in the neck while on board a subway train in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, 43, got into an argument with a man while riding a southbound L train near the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. The unidentified […]
Neighbor Charged After Fatal House Fire In Hempstead
A neighbor has been charged after a fatal house fire on Long Island. The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead. Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St. Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a...
Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Rye
A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train. The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train. Additional information has not yet been...
Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Monroe, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. A preliminary investigation...
Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors
PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home
Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home. The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the...
Newburgh man convicted for torching own restaurant
An Orange County Court jury convicted a Newburgh man on Monday for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant in 2017.
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York state begins cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
The state Department of Labor detected $11 million in insurance fraud in August alone. This fraud mostly consisted of people working while collecting disability.
