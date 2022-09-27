ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

nysenate.gov

Annual Legislative Farm Tour Makes Western New York Debut

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY – To foster greater understanding and appreciation of New York State’s farms and agricultural economy, Senator George Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, hosted the 4th Annual Legislative Agriculture Tour in partnership with fellow Agriculture Committee ranking member, Assemblyman Chris Tague. This was the first time the annual event has taken place in Western New York.
AGRICULTURE
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
nyacknewsandviews.com

Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news

This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
ORANGETOWN, NY
Anna Kaplan
Daily Voice

Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Rye

A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train. The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train. Additional information has not yet been...
RYE, NY
morrisfocus.com

Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
CBS New York

Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home. The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the...
ISLIP TERRACE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY

