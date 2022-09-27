Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Former KU greats Ellis, Valentine to be honored by Wichita Heights High School
Former University of Kansas basketball players Perry Ellis and Darnell Valentine will be inducted into the Wichita Heights High School Hall of Fame at the school’s second-annual Black and Red Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Heights gymnasium. Ellis, a member of the Wichita Heights Class of...
Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006). Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020. Dorrell’s hiring was met with surprise because he had been out of college coaching for a while. He was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins at the time, but had been UCLA’s head coach from 2003-07.
