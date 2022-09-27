ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the […]
