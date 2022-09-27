ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Trial begins for radioactive gel that painlessly kills skin cancer in seconds

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42U6fN_0iC91VCS00

A hospital in the United Kingdom has started up the latest phase of a trial for a cancer-killing gel. King’s College Hospital is currently holding a phase IV clinical trial for liquid radiotherapy. The extremely radioactive gel is placed over the skin cancer.

This allows for very targeted treatment, according to a press release on the matter. Once treatment is complete, the gel is then removed from the skin.

The results from the cancer-killing gel so far have been so astounding that the doctors believe it could be capable of killing all the cancer cells in a single session. After that, the cells should die and not require additional treatments.

This cancer-killing gel is just one of many cancer treatments doctors and scientists have been developing. Others are working on a cancer-killing virus and even cancer-killing robots.

One patient in the cancer-killing gel trial said that the treatment was noninvasive and wasn’t painful. That patient, 77-year-old Finola Cronin, says she has to update the doctors with images of the treated area between multiple checkups. But, overall, the cancer-killing gel treatment has been very simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZkJC_0iC91VCS00

The study is currently ongoing, and full results will be shared at a later time. One of the doctors involved in the study said it’s important to continue innovating. This cancer-killing gel is an opportunity to investigate these noninvasive treatment options further.

The study also plans to measure the patient’s reported outcomes, including quality of life, the comfort of the treatment, and more.

It will be intriguing to see where this new cancer-killing gel goes after the phase IV trial ends and what results we see from it. Seeing all these innovative new ways to target and kill cancerous cells is exciting for several reasons – chief among them the number of lives we could save if we find multiple treatment options.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Skin Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cell#Gel#Diseases#General Health#King S College Hospital
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy