Queens, NY

Two Men Shot in Long Island City Early Sunday: NYPD

 4 days ago
Two men were shot in Long Island City Sunday (Photo: Google Maps)

Two men were shot in Long Island City Sunday near La Guardia Community College.

The victims, aged 26 and 27, were walking near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Van Dam Street at around 6:05 a.m. when they heard gunfire ring out and then suddenly felt pain, according to police.

The pair discovered they had been shot, with the 26-year-old victim hit in the leg while the 27-year-old struck in the arm, police said.

The victims were both transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD is still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victims, however, did not provide police with a description of the shooter, or shooters, and were highly uncooperative with investigating police.

Police found four 9 mm shell casings at the scene, the NYPD said.

Video footage posted to Citizen shows an area on the southeastern corner of the intersection blocked off with police tape. La Guardia Community College is situated in the northwestern corner of the intersection.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

