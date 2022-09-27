We’ve seen plenty of shows that tell their stories with a hip hop soundtrack. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen one where pertinent dialogue is given in the form of rhymes. A new British series on Prime Video has its characters rap through a lot of its dialogue, but somehow the lyrics make sense in the context of the story. JUNGLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As we see a ’70s-era digital clock quickly running backward, a man talks to someone else on the phone, and tells him about Pemba Island, off Tanzania. The Gist: Gogo (Ezra Elliott) is looking...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO