Henrico County Supervisor hosting ‘Community Conversations’ event
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors is hosting a series of “Community Conversations” events to engage in a dialogue with residents of the county.
Tyrone Nelson, supervisor of the Varina district in eastern Henrico, has already hosted two of the series’ three events — one on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26 at the Henrico Theatre and one that evening at Seven Pines Elementary School.Henrico proposes $32 million sewer expansion on federal dime
One more “Community Conversation” event is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at John Rolfe Middle School. Topics expected to be discussed include speeding and crime in Henrico, as well as parks, development in the Varina area and the county’s bond referendum.
