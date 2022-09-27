Henrico County Supervisor hosting ‘Community Conversations’ event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors is hosting a series of “Community Conversations” events to engage in a dialogue with residents of the county.

Tyrone Nelson, supervisor of the Varina district in eastern Henrico, has already hosted two of the series’ three events — one on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26 at the Henrico Theatre and one that evening at Seven Pines Elementary School.

One more “Community Conversation” event is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at John Rolfe Middle School. Topics expected to be discussed include speeding and crime in Henrico, as well as parks, development in the Varina area and the county’s bond referendum.

Residents looking to take part in the conversation online can do so by clicking here .

