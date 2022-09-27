Hurricane Ian is now starting to hit Florida. We’ve been watching the storm since last week where it started as a tropical wave and then later became a tropical storm and now a hurricane. Areas of Florida have been asked to evacuate and big theme parks including Universal Orlando, Legoland, and Disney World have temporarily closed. Even though nobody is in the parks, we have plenty of team members who live right by Disney World. So, what is it like being at Disney World during a hurricane?

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO