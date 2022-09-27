Read full article on original website
Related
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
allears.net
Hurricane Ian Dumped More Than a Foot of Rain on Disney World
The arrival of Hurricane Ian this week has had a huge impact on things in Disney World. Orlando International Airport temporarily shut down, and Disney World closed its parks for two days (a phased reopening for the parks has since been announced). A lot of rain has fallen on Disney World, but just exactly how much? Well, now we know.
allears.net
Reopening Time Announced for Orlando International Airport After Hurricane Ian Closures
Orlando International Airport is reopening following Hurricane Ian and we’ve got all the details. The airport temporarily closed starting on September 28th due to the expected impact of the storm. On September 29th, they shared an update on the situation — indicating that roads leading to the airport were closed due to flooding and that they anticipated a reopening on Friday, September 30th, pending their damage assessment. Now, we’ve got more details.
allears.net
Hurricane Ian Has Been Downgraded to Tropical Storm
The storm had already warranted a state of emergency issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Orlando International Airport has been shut down and theme parks have closed. As Ian makes its way into the rest of Florida this morning, it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. After Ian made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allears.net
Disney World Issues UPDATE on Hurricane Ian
UPDATE: Disney World will be conducting a phased reopening of the theme parks and Disney Springs on September 30th. Click here for more information. Hurricane Ian tore across Florida primarily yesterday, and its impacts continue to be felt. Disney World closed its theme parks and water parks for September 28th...
allears.net
Hurricane Ian Has Officially Made Landfall in Florida
We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and the impact it’s having on the state of Florida. So far, the storm warranted a state of emergency to be issued by Governor Ron DeSantis. Huge airports, like Orlando International Airport, were shut down in anticipation of the impending hurricane. And major theme parks have closed to keep employees and guests safe. And now, we have another update coming out of Florida.
allears.net
What It’s Like to Be at Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is now starting to hit Florida. We’ve been watching the storm since last week where it started as a tropical wave and then later became a tropical storm and now a hurricane. Areas of Florida have been asked to evacuate and big theme parks including Universal Orlando, Legoland, and Disney World have temporarily closed. Even though nobody is in the parks, we have plenty of team members who live right by Disney World. So, what is it like being at Disney World during a hurricane?
allears.net
SeaWorld Orlando Extends Closure Following Hurricane Ian
We’re still seeing the impacts from Hurricane Ian in Florida after the storm made its initial landfall in the state on September 28th. Prior to its arrival, theme parks in the Orlando area, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, announced they would have multi-day closure. Today, SeaWorld has shared they will extend that closure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allears.net
UPDATE on the Hurricane Cancelation Fee Waivers for Disney World Hotels
Hurricane Ian continues to provide complications for those who have traveled — or who WILL travel — into and out of Florida. Not only is Orlando International Airport currently closed, but Disney World’s theme parks are also temporarily closed (and set to have a phased reopening on September 30th). Now, Disney World has updated its current hurricane cancelation policy for hotels.
allears.net
Orlando Airport Gives Update on Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Today, the Orlando Airport shared an update on its closure, which began at 10:30AM on September 28th. Currently, there are no scheduled flights leaving Orlando Airport on September 29th. Operations at the Orlando Airport are expected to resume on Friday, September 30th. If you want to learn more about how...
allears.net
Central Florida Publix Stores CLOSE Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to linger just off the southwest coast of Florida, strengthening before eventually making landfall. We’ve been following Ian’s path for a while now, and have seen Disney World take steps to prepare for the storm — ultimately culminating in the decision to close the parks for two whole days. As the storm approaches Central Florida, one Florida grocery chain is shutting its doors temporarily as well.
allears.net
Tornado Watch Issued for Central Florida as Hurricane Ian Approaches
We’ve been closely monitoring the weather in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian makes its landfall. The storm has caused closures at the theme parks, the airport, and many other locations in the area. We’ve seen lots of weather advisories and warnings, and now, residents will need to be on alert for tornadoes as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allears.net
Big CHANGE Made to the Coca-Cola Bar in Disney Springs
A big change has hit the Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar at Disney Springs. This spot used to be home to some unique cocktails that would mix up Coca-Cola flavors with whiskey, vodka, and other things. But if you’ll be heading there in the future, be warned. We stopped by...
allears.net
NEWS: Universal Orlando Will CLOSE Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida this week, with the first landfall expected on Wednesday, September 28th. Florida is preparing for the storm by issuing storm watches and warnings, shutting down the airports, and requiring evacuation from the areas that are expected to be in the most danger. So...
allears.net
Universal Orlando Shares Statement on Hurricane Ian
In their statement, they shared that their “thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian”, and that they “stand ready to help [the] community recover.”. Currently, Universal Orlando is closed through today, September 29th, but in their statement, they note to “stay tuned for updates.”
allears.net
How Brightline Trains Have Been Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Because of Hurricane Ian, things all across the state of Florida are temporarily shutting down. Disney World and Universal Orlando both announced closures, and we’ve seen similar announcements from airports and nearby businesses. Now we’ve got an update on operations from the Brightline rail service. According to an...
Comments / 0