Tampa, FL

Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?

View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart

Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
NFL
After a tough loss to the Colts, the Chiefs look to rebound when they face Tampa Bay in a rematch of the 2021 Super Bowl.
Wichita Eagle

Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Former Steelers C Jim Sweeney Passes Away

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen, Mt. Lebanon native and University of Pittsburgh graduate Jim Sweeney, has passed away at the age of 60. Sweeney was a classic Pittsburgh player. He grew up in this area, attended his hometown university and developed a reputation for dependability during a career that spanned 16 years and ended with four years in a Steelers uniform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Artie Burns Remains Out as Seahawks Face Banged Up Lions

Despite being "full speed" coming back from a groin injury according to coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns will not play against the Lions in Sunday's Week 4 contest at Ford Field. Burns, who signed a one-year contract with Seattle in March, initially injured his groin during a one-on-one...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Player Notes for Ravens-Bills Week 4 Matchup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bills are the marquee NFL matchup in Week 4. Quarterback Josh Allen had a career-high 42 completions & passed for 400 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 94.7 rating in Week 3, his 3rd-career game with 400+ pass yards. Has 300+ pass yards in 3 of his past 4 on road & aims for his 7th in row on road with 2+ TD passes. Aims for his 3rd in a row, incl. playoffs, vs. Bal. with TD pass vs. 0 INTs. Leads NFL in pass yards (1,014) & ranks 2nd in TD passes (9) in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4

Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern

What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers vs. Jets Preview: Changes on Offense, Expectations on Defense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets looking for a bounce-back win before the toughest part of their schedule. With a lackluster offense through three games, can anything change? The message this week has been the same throughout the season, but there were sparks last week - will they continue?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4

LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

‘Got to Give It Back’: Cowboys Ex Quincy Carter Thrives as Coach & Mentor

Quincy Carter has returned to football. The former Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback detailed his modern affairs to Rick Cantu of the Austin American-Statesman, as he's now the eponymous commodity behind the "Q17 Quincy Carter QB School." It's part of a path of redemption and clarity for Carter, whose professional football endeavors ended under a dark note in the wake of several addictions.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Chiefs Hosting Veteran WR Marcus Kemp for Visit

As the Kansas City Chiefs finish preparations for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their work doesn't stop in regards to improving the team. With multiple current injuries at wide receiver, Kansas City is reportedly planning on reuniting with a familiar face. Per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs are visiting with wideout Marcus Kemp and plan to sign him to their practice squad on Monday if he passes a physical.
KANSAS CITY, MO

