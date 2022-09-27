Steelers' Mitch Trubisky New Favorite to Be First QB Benched

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the first team expected to make a quarterback change.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans have made it very clear they are not in support of Mitch Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback. However, through three games, the message from head coach Mike Tomlin has remained the same; Trubisky will not be benched for rookie Kenny Pickett.

Not everyone believes that message, though. On Bookies.com , Trubisky has moved into the new favorite to be the first quarterback to lose the starting job. The Steelers QB sits with +350 odds to be benched for Pickett, with a 22.22% chance that it happens.

Through three games, Trubisky is 62 of 103 for 569 yards and two touchdowns to an interception. The Steelers are 1-2 with just four offensive scores through three games. They only scored on a field goal during the second half against the Cleveland Browns, after going into halftime up 14-13.

Trubisky sits ahead of Baker Mayfield (+500), Jameis Winston (+550) and Justin Fields (+600) on the list.

