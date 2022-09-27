Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
Idaho8.com
Dunn back on US roster for European matches. Morgan injured
U.S. women’s national soccer team star Alex Morgan won’t be on the roster when the United States plays England at Wembley Stadium next month because of a knee injury. Crystal Dunn will be there. She returns to the active roster for the first time since giving birth in May. Dunn recently returned to the field with her club team, the Portland Thorns. The Americans will face the Lionesses in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd on Oct. 7. They will play Spain in Pamplona on Oct. 11.
Idaho8.com
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The tour responded to the amended antitrust lawsuit by LIV Golf. The tour also filed a counterclaim seeking damages against the rival league. The tour claims LIV Golf has used Saudi Arabian funds to lure top players and has misled them by claiming the tour could not enforce its regulations. The tour has suspended players who have signed with LIV Golf for not having releases to play competing events. A judge in August ruled against three players seeking an emergency stay to play on tour.
GOLF・
Idaho8.com
African basketball future bright despite winless World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — There are potentially good things ahead for women’s basketball in Africa despite the lack of success in international competition. But to turn the corner, there needs to be more financial investment by countries and exposure to the sport. Mali, the lone African representative in Sydney at the World Cup, was winless in its five games. But FIBA Africa Regional Director Alphonse Bilé sees the possibility for success down the road. He said that there were a few African nations at the World Cup looking at the possibility to host a tournament in the future.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish soccer federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails to the federation asking not to be selected because they said playing for him “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and health. The players have denied explicitly asking for a coaching change while insisting they want a “project” that will “get the best performance of this group of players.” Spain plays friendlies against Sweden on Oct. 7 and the United States on Oct. 11. The Women’s World Cup is next year.
Comments / 0