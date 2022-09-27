ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs reportedly interested in bringing back Marcus Kemp

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in bringing back wide receiver Marcus Kemp, per reporter Matt Derrick. The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position right now, but nothing is considered major at this stage knowing that all three players affected could suit up in Week 4. Still, the Chiefs are making sure to have backup help with their reported interest in a familiar face.
