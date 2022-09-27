ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Riverview, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night. In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with accosting child for immoral purposes

A former Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on charges Saturday after he was fired for attempting to solicit a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Suspects charged in shooting of Michigan trooper

DETROIT – A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting undercover narcotics surveillance, authorities announced. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, and his female friend, Robin K. Hall, 23, both of Detroit, are charged in the non-fatal shooting...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home

Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
SALINE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint; van full of packages stolen

DETROIT – An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering packages in Detroit this week, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The incident was captured by a Detroit Police officer’s home doorbell camera Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, the report said. The driver, who was about to deliver a package to the home, frantically knocked on Cpl. Michael Fountain’s front door asking for help.
DETROIT, MI
