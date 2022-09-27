Read full article on original website
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning on Detroit's west side. DPD's Chief James White said the information is subject to change but he and the department commit to transparency. Chief White said a 911 call was made about a person...
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
fox2detroit.com
Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night. In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
Former Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with accosting child for immoral purposes
A former Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on charges Saturday after he was fired for attempting to solicit a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. ...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores. The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the...
18-year-old fatally shot by 60-year-old driver during Eastpointe road rage incident: police
A 60-year-old man is in custody after a young man was shot and killed in Macomb County Friday evening in what police are calling a road rage incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
Michigan man accused of dragging officer down stairs at Jan. 6 Capitol riot enters plea
A Michigan man who police said helped drag an officer down a staircase during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has entered a plea. U.S. Department of Justice staff said Logan Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon. He is to be sentenced...
Detroit News
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to probation for on-duty crash that killed local attorney
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer was sentenced to one year of probation and community service for causing the death of a prominent local attorney after she ran a red light and struck the attorney's vehicle while on duty. Teaira Funderburg was driving at 1 a.m. Feb. 8,...
Suspects charged in shooting of Michigan trooper
DETROIT – A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting undercover narcotics surveillance, authorities announced. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, and his female friend, Robin K. Hall, 23, both of Detroit, are charged in the non-fatal shooting...
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint; van full of packages stolen
DETROIT – An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering packages in Detroit this week, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The incident was captured by a Detroit Police officer’s home doorbell camera Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, the report said. The driver, who was about to deliver a package to the home, frantically knocked on Cpl. Michael Fountain’s front door asking for help.
fox2detroit.com
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
