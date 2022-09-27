Read full article on original website
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Service Bar will officially reopen next month
The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
614now.com
Haunted Columbus: The ghosts history of Granville’s historic Buxton Inn
Kristina Wertman wasn’t a believer, so she understands why you might be skeptical, too. Wertman, who has worked at Granville’s Buxton Inn for 20 years, was warned by the inn’s then-owners, Orrville and Audrey Orr, about the spirits that haunted the place. “When I first interviewed here,...
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
614now.com
Man who allegedly threw food, drinks at Westerville restaurant employee arrested
The man who police believe was captured on video assaulting an employee of Genjigo in Westerville has been arrested. Westerville Police announced yesterday that Michael Gary Smith II was arrested in relation to the incident. Police said the arrest came from a public tip. The Westerville Police Department posted a...
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Two injured after car crashes into pole near AutoZone on East Broad St.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a pole near an AutoZone store on East Broad Street, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of East Broad St. in Reynoldsburg and found a car has crashed into a […]
Columbus police name persons of interest in deadly 2020 shooting outside nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they have identified three persons of interest that are wanted for questioning into a July 2020 shooting outside a nightclub on East 5th Avenue. On July 26, 2020, officers went to E. 5th Ave. and Joyce Ave. just after 2:00 a.m. and found 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and a […]
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC4 Columbus
‘Eating while driving’ destroys front of house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The front of a house in the Weinland Park area of Columbus was destroyed overnight when a car crashed into its brick porch. According to an officer at the scene, a woman reportedly was eating while driving and lost control of the car which crashed into the front of 50 West King Avenue.
614now.com
Eastland Mall property owners held in contempt of court, fined $250 per day until conditions improve
The City of Columbus continues to push the owners of Eastland Mall to improve unsafe conditions and code violations, and now they’re hitting them in the pocketbook. The Columbus City Attorney’s office announced yesterday that Franklin County Municipal Court has held the property owners of Eastland Mall in contempt of a June 2022 court order that required them to address safety concerns like of crime, poor lighting, a sinkhole in the parking lot and more.
At least 4 people shot at northeast Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS — At least four people were shot at a northeast Columbus nightclub early Wednesday morning, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Doll House of Columbus on Karl Court, Columbus Police tell WBNS. Three men and one woman were...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Police: 10-year-old arrested after teacher at west Columbus school finds gun in backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was arrested after a staff member from a west Columbus school found a weapon in his backpack Thursday. Columbus police were dispatched to Westgate Alternative Elementary School on Wicklow Road Thursday morning on a report of a gun found in a backpack. An...
Columbus man arrested after Youngstown chase
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent
On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
