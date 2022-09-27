ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Service Bar will officially reopen next month

The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Eating while driving’ destroys front of house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The front of a house in the Weinland Park area of Columbus was destroyed overnight when a car crashed into its brick porch. According to an officer at the scene, a woman reportedly was eating while driving and lost control of the car which crashed into the front of 50 West King Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Eastland Mall property owners held in contempt of court, fined $250 per day until conditions improve

The City of Columbus continues to push the owners of Eastland Mall to improve unsafe conditions and code violations, and now they’re hitting them in the pocketbook. The Columbus City Attorney’s office announced yesterday that Franklin County Municipal Court has held the property owners of Eastland Mall in contempt of a June 2022 court order that required them to address safety concerns like of crime, poor lighting, a sinkhole in the parking lot and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 4 people shot at northeast Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS — At least four people were shot at a northeast Columbus nightclub early Wednesday morning, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Doll House of Columbus on Karl Court, Columbus Police tell WBNS. Three men and one woman were...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WKBN

Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
COLUMBUS, OH

