We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing you can never have enough of, it’s kitchen cabinet space. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I take my storage space seriously, which means I’m also always on the hunt for ways to maximize the room I do have. Whether it’s getting creative storing cookware or placing a turntable in every other cabinet, I love finding smart kitchen storage solutions (almost as much as sharing them). One cabinet, however, that has seen better days is my mug cabinet.

