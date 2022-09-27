COLUMBIA — South Carolina football dominated wire-to-wire in a 50-10 win over South Carolina State on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-2) showed no issues with the shortened week after the game was moved from Saturday to Thursday to avoid the inclement weather expected from Hurricane Ian. They shut out the Bulldogs (1-3) in the first quarter and never led by fewer than eight points to improve to 3-0 in the history of the matchup.

