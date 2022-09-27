Read full article on original website
Related
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football dominates South Carolina State in 50-10 Thursday night victory
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football dominated wire-to-wire in a 50-10 win over South Carolina State on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-2) showed no issues with the shortened week after the game was moved from Saturday to Thursday to avoid the inclement weather expected from Hurricane Ian. They shut out the Bulldogs (1-3) in the first quarter and never led by fewer than eight points to improve to 3-0 in the history of the matchup.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football wears throwback helmets from 1968 for Thursday game vs. S.C. State
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will wear helmets from 1968 in Thursday night's game against South Carolina State in honor of "Throwback Thursday." The Gamecocks (2-2) face the Bulldogs (1-2) at Williams-Brice Stadium in their first Thursday game (7 p.m., SEC Network) since 2016 after expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian forced the teams to move the game up.
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian: Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties remain under watches, warnings
While Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties all remain under several watches and warnings due to Hurricane Ian, the forecast should improve within the next several hours, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Beaufort County and coastal Jasper counties remained under a Hurricane Warning Friday, Sept. 30 at around...
Comments / 0