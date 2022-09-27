Read full article on original website
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart
Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
Former Steelers C Jim Sweeney Passes Away
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen, Mt. Lebanon native and University of Pittsburgh graduate Jim Sweeney, has passed away at the age of 60. Sweeney was a classic Pittsburgh player. He grew up in this area, attended his hometown university and developed a reputation for dependability during a career that spanned 16 years and ended with four years in a Steelers uniform.
Artie Burns Remains Out as Seahawks Face Banged Up Lions
Despite being "full speed" coming back from a groin injury according to coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns will not play against the Lions in Sunday's Week 4 contest at Ford Field. Burns, who signed a one-year contract with Seattle in March, initially injured his groin during a one-on-one...
Player Notes for Ravens-Bills Week 4 Matchup
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bills are the marquee NFL matchup in Week 4. Quarterback Josh Allen had a career-high 42 completions & passed for 400 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 94.7 rating in Week 3, his 3rd-career game with 400+ pass yards. Has 300+ pass yards in 3 of his past 4 on road & aims for his 7th in row on road with 2+ TD passes. Aims for his 3rd in a row, incl. playoffs, vs. Bal. with TD pass vs. 0 INTs. Leads NFL in pass yards (1,014) & ranks 2nd in TD passes (9) in 2022.
Steelers vs. Jets Preview: Changes on Offense, Expectations on Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets looking for a bounce-back win before the toughest part of their schedule. With a lackluster offense through three games, can anything change? The message this week has been the same throughout the season, but there were sparks last week - will they continue?
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
Patriots vs. Packers: 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are looking to even their record on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The last meeting between the two teams...
Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4
LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
Saints Passing Attack vs. Vikings Pass Defense
London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host this morning’s showdown between the 1-2 New Orleans Saints and 2-1 Minnesota Vikings. This is the 37th all-time meeting between the Saints and Vikings. Minnesota leads the series, 23-13, which includes a 4-1 record against New Orleans in the playoffs. The Vikings...
Seahawks WRs Lockett and Metcalf Move Up All-Time Franchise Receptions List
The Seattle Seahawks may or may not have their quarterback of the future on the roster right now. What they do have, however, is arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And on Sunday in their matchup against the Detroit Lions, both...
Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw says he was treated for bladder and skin cancers
'Fox NFL Sunday' mainstay, Terry Bradshaw, took a moment Sunday to share his recent journey with two cancer diagnoses.
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia with underwhelming response from Eagles fans
All eyes were on Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson as the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vikings Pull Out 28-25 Victory Over Saints in Exhilarating London Finish
It's fitting that a game played in London came down to kicks. Greg Joseph made five field goals, Wil Lutz drilled a game-tying 60-yarder but watched his 61-yard try hit the upright and the crossbar, and the Vikings (3-1) survived a scare from the Saints (1-3) in a 28-25 victory.
‘Got to Give It Back’: Cowboys Ex Quincy Carter Thrives as Coach & Mentor
Quincy Carter has returned to football. The former Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback detailed his modern affairs to Rick Cantu of the Austin American-Statesman, as he's now the eponymous commodity behind the "Q17 Quincy Carter QB School." It's part of a path of redemption and clarity for Carter, whose professional football endeavors ended under a dark note in the wake of several addictions.
Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Fun’ Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong
Being a first-round quarterback in the NFL is like being in the cast of a horror movie: you start with a modest group of main characters, each with their own unique traits before the titular monster takes them down one-by-one until there's one ... or even none ... remaining. Josh...
