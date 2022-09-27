Read full article on original website
Paola to crown homecoming royalty Friday, Sept. 30
Paola High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Stadium. The Paola Panthers will host Pittsburg on Friday night. Crowning of the homecoming queen and king will take place prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Lady Panthers go 5-0 for first place in West Franklin Invitational
POMONA, Kan. – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went 5-0 to capture first place in the West Franklin Invitational. Not only did the Lady Panthers go 5-0 fir the tournament title at West Franklin High School on Saturday, Sept. 24, Paola did not lose a single set on the day, winning all 10 sets played in the five matches.
Osawatomie to celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30
Osawatomie High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Lynn Dickey Stadium. The Trojans will play Santa Fe Trail at 7 p.m. Friday. Crowning of the queen and king candidates will take place at halftime.
Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery
LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
Lady Cats runner-up in home volleyball tournament
LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat volleyball team was runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational. It was a long road back to second for Louisburg, opening the day with a straight set loss to Shawnee Mission East on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Louisburg Police seeking driver who damaged fuel pump
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in tracking down the driver who damaged a fuel pump at the Phillips 66 at 304 S. Metcalf Road on Thursday morning. The police department posted the information on its Facebook page Thursday, Sept. 29, stating...
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines by 1%
University of Kansas attracted the second-largest freshman class in the university's history on heels of KU basketball coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks winning the NCAA Tournament championship. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
