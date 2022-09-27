POMONA, Kan. – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went 5-0 to capture first place in the West Franklin Invitational. Not only did the Lady Panthers go 5-0 fir the tournament title at West Franklin High School on Saturday, Sept. 24, Paola did not lose a single set on the day, winning all 10 sets played in the five matches.

POMONA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO