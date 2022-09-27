Photo Album

Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
The Fiesta de la Paloma is this weekend, along with the crowning of the 2022 Miss Coleman County! There are eight young ladies from Coleman County that have entered the scholarship pageant this year. The 2021 Miss Coleman County was Andrea Hernandez. We wish all these girls the best of luck! Contestants are listed below and pictured above:
acuoptimist.com
Sidelined for four seasons, Maverick McIvor returns to football as Wildcats’ top gun
The sound of fans filled Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 1, a day of new beginnings for ACU football along with a new quarterback in the spotlight. Stepping under the bright lights was a quarterback looking for a new start. One who was anxious, but eager to get back on the gridiron after a career filled with ups-and-downs, hard work and determination.
Human Bones Under Your Feet at Central Freshman Campus
It's the Halloween season and people are often vexed by stories of the paranormal. You can hardly switch through channels anymore without finding a paranormal show on one of the cable channels. They often say truth is stranger than fiction. Here in San Angelo, that can definitely be true. The...
colemantoday.com
Fiesta de la Paloma is HERE - FRIDAY and SATURDAY
The Fiesta de la Paloma is DOWNTOWN COLEMAN THIS WEEKEND!!! Friday night will be cook-off check-in and Music downtown. Saturday will be an entire day of fun! The vendors, Pet Show, Car Show, cook-off, sales in the downtown businesses, cornhole tournament, and Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant are just some of the activities. The day will end with a Street Dance! Below are links to articles giving more information on several of the events:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
Chipotle is not the Only New Restaurant Opening in San Angelo
We all got caught up in the excitement. It seems affirming somehow when another national restaurant chain opens in San Angelo. It almost feels like a big piece of the outside world says "hello, San Angelo. We See You". This was compounded by the fact that Chipotle announced another San...
San Angelo LIVE!
Miles Sausage Festival Featuring the Best Homemade Sizzling Sausage Plates Around Is Sunday
MILES – The annual Miles United Methodist Church Sausage Festival is Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in downtown miles featuring drive thru sausage meal plates for $12, cooked and raw sausage by the pound and a raffle. According to information from the Miles UMC social media, the Miles Sausage Festival...
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022
Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
San Angelo Police Department looks forward to a 'National Night Out' with community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For almost 40 years, the first Tuesday in October has meant something special for law enforcement and neighborhoods across the country. (No, not tacos.) National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to its website.
Rio Concho Community Park closed for “foreseeable future”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rio Concho Community Park has closed until further notice due to the need for repairs. Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation said that the only part of the park that is closed is the playground because of previously heavy rainfall that washed out the fall zone material at the […]
colemantoday.com
CCMC Open House Flag Raising by Scout Troop - Music by Coleman High School Band
The Coleman County Medical Center held its Open House on September 28, 2022. A local scout troop was honored to raise the flag for the occasion. The Coleman High School Band played the National Anthem during the ceremony. (Coleman Today Video)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Continue District on Saturday Morning
The Bluekatts played Bangs on Tuesday in the second district match of the season. The energy and effort given by the Coleman girls on Tuesday made for an exciting match. Even though the Katts are currently 0-2 in district, there are plenty of district matches left to play, with Albany coming up on Saturday morning. The Bluekatts travel to Albany on Saturday with all three teams scheduled to play: JV white at 10am, JV Blue at 11am and Varsity at 12:00noon. GO BLUEKATTS, BEAT ALBANY !!! Below are scores and stats from all three of Tuesday's matches:
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman beating her so badly she suffered a broken leg. According to a law enforcement affidavit, on September 21, 2022, officers responded to the 25th Street in San Angelo regarding an unknown problem. Once police arrived, they discovered a woman whose injuries included a severely broken leg.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
koxe.com
18-wheeler a total loss after catching fire between Zephyr, Early
A Mayflower moving truck caught fire on U.S. Highway 84/183 between Zephyr and Early shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the vehicle and contents within are a total loss. No life-threatening injuries were reported by an official on the scene. According to the official, the fire began at the back...
Comments / 0