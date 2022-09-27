Photo Album

The Bluekatts played Bangs on Tuesday in the second district match of the season. The energy and effort given by the Coleman girls on Tuesday made for an exciting match. Even though the Katts are currently 0-2 in district, there are plenty of district matches left to play, with Albany coming up on Saturday morning. The Bluekatts travel to Albany on Saturday with all three teams scheduled to play: JV white at 10am, JV Blue at 11am and Varsity at 12:00noon. GO BLUEKATTS, BEAT ALBANY !!! Below are scores and stats from all three of Tuesday's matches:

